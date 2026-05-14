KZN records job growth in first quarter of 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has welcomed the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results released by Statistics South Africa, which show that KwaZulu-Natal was the only province in South Africa to record an increase in employment and job creation during the first quarter of 2026.

According to the provincial government, KwaZulu-Natal created more than 6 000 jobs during the period, while all other provinces experienced declines in employment and job losses.

The province said the figures position KwaZulu-Natal as a leading contributor to economic resilience and employment growth in the country.

The provincial government expressed its appreciation to the Provincial Executive, for what it described as decisive leadership focused on economic recovery, investment promotion, service delivery, and sustainable job creation across the province.

The latest labour market figures come as South Africa continues to face economic challenges, including high unemployment, slow economic growth, and increasing pressure on households and businesses.

Commenting on the results, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said the province’s performance reflected the impact of focused interventions implemented by the 7th Administration under the Government of Provincial Unity.

“These encouraging figures demonstrate that KwaZulu-Natal is steadily moving in the right direction. As a provincial government, we remain committed to creating an enabling environment for investment, economic growth, industrial expansion, tourism development, infrastructure rollout, and sustainable job creation,” he said.

Ntuli said the province had intensified efforts to position KwaZulu-Natal as an investment destination through strategic partnerships with the private sector, infrastructure development programmes, and support for small businesses, township and rural economies, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and the logistics sector.

He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between government, business, labour, and communities in driving inclusive economic growth.

“The progress we are witnessing is a result of collective effort and collaboration. We appreciate the confidence shown by investors, businesses, workers, and communities in the economic future of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Ntuli.

The provincial government said it remains committed to accelerating programmes aimed at reducing unemployment, particularly among young people, women, and vulnerable groups, through skills development initiatives, entrepreneurship support programmes, and targeted economic interventions.

KwaZulu-Natal continues to focus on strategic economic platforms such as the ports of Durban and Richards Bay, tourism, agricultural expansion, manufacturing, and infrastructure investment to stimulate growth and employment opportunities across the province.

Ntuli said while the latest results marked a significant shift, more work was needed to ensure that greater job opportunities are created for the majority of people in the province.

He said the provincial government would continue implementing interventions aimed at ensuring that economic growth translates into meaningful opportunities and improved livelihoods for the people of KwaZulu-Natal. - SAnews.gov.za