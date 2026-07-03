KZN Premier commends peaceful conduct during anti-illegal immigration protests

Friday, July 3, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has commended residents, law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders for ensuring that province-wide protests against illegal immigration remained largely peaceful and orderly.

Addressing the media on Thursday following demonstrations held across the province on 30 June 2026, Ntuli said the protests had tested the province's leadership and security structures but ultimately demonstrated the strength of democratic processes.

"The province-wide protests and demonstrations vehemently tested our capacity to lead, and we emerged triumphant," the Premier said.

Ntuli was joined by Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba and the province's newly appointed Director-General, Nokuthula Khanyile.

The Premier commended law enforcement agencies for their determination and diligence in preventing anarchy, chaos and widespread disruption. He also praised communities across KwaZulu-Natal for exercising restraint, responsibility and maturity throughout the demonstrations.

He said the conduct of the majority of citizens demonstrated the province's commitment to democratic expression, peace and stability.

Fifty-one arrested for looting and vandalism

While welcoming the largely peaceful nature of the protests, Ntuli condemned incidents in which individuals allegedly hijacked the demonstrations for criminal purposes by engaging in acts of looting, vandalism and other criminal activities.

"We commend the police for arresting 51 people implicated in looting and vandalism. This sent a stern warning to lawbreakers that they do not have a place in KwaZulu-Natal," Ntuli said.

The Premier said the protests also revealed deeper underlying socio-economic challenges facing the province, particularly unemployment, poverty and limited job opportunities.

He said the provincial government will continue to respond decisively to these underlying concerns, through practical interventions aimed at expanding local economic participation.

As part of these efforts, Ntuli announced plans to convene a roundtable on local economic development, with a particular focus on the spaza shop sector.

“The aim of the roundtable is to turn people’s frustrations into economic opportunities,” he said.

The Premier also announced that the provincial government will intensify workplace inspections through Operation Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla, in an effort to discourage employers from hiring undocumented foreign nationals for positions that could be filled by South Africans.

Ntuli concluded the briefing by expressing appreciation to law enforcement agencies, community safety structures, and other stakeholders for working together to safeguard residents and visitors during the protests.

He reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to maintaining law and order, protecting constitutional rights to peaceful protest, and advancing programmes aimed at addressing the economic challenges facing communities across KwaZulu-Natal. – SAnews.gov.za