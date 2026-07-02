 Sixteen killed in Touwsriver accident

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Sixteen people have been killed in a bus accident on the N1 in Touwsriver in the Western Cape, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

According to the RTMC, the bus was transporting approximately 78 passengers, including children, from Cape Town to Idutywa in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

“The crash resulted in 16 fatalities, 20 occupants sustained injuries and were transported to Worcester Hospital, and 43 occupants refused medical treatment,” said the RTMC of the overturned bus. -SAnews.gov.za