Justice Minister to participate in BRICS ministers' meeting

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi will this week travel to India to participate in the BRICS Justice Ministers’ Meeting.

The meeting kicks off today under the theme: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.

“The meeting will focus on strengthening cooperation in the field of Law and Justice within the BRICS framework, reflecting the shared commitment of member countries in strengthening the rule of law, enhancing access to justice, and fostering stable and predictable legal environments that support economic growth and development.

“The discussions will explore priority areas that include combating transnational crime, addressing the misuse of information and communication technologies in criminal activities, strengthening mechanisms for dispute resolution, enhancing mutual legal assistance, and promoting the digitisation of justice delivery systems to improve efficiency, accessibility, and transparency,” the department said in a statement.

The country will use the opportunity to call for closer cooperation between countries against “transnational organised crime, cybercrime, corruption, trafficking and the misuse of information and communication technologies for nefarious and criminal purposes”.

“The Minister is confident that the discussions in this upcoming meeting will yield tangible and implementable outcomes that will enhance cooperation in the field of law and justice amongst BRICS countries,” the statement concluded. – SAnews.gov.za