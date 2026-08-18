Investment and governance take centre stage at SALGA Eastern Cape Assembly

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

South African Local Government Association (SALGA) President Bheke Stofile says the Integrated Development Planning (IDP) must be more than compliance checklists, but a living document that link community priorities to budgets, strengthen service delivery and position municipalities as investment hubs.

"The IDP must become a living economic contract with measurable projects, clear responsibilities and firm timelines, not a document remembered only when compliance is tested," Stofile said.

Stofile was speaking at the SALGA Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) Investment Lekgotla, currently underway at KuGompo City, in East London.

The Eastern Cape convened the PEC Investment Lekgotla, which forms part of the SALGA Provincial Members Assembly (PMA), bringing together municipal leaders, government stakeholders, and investors, to reflect on socio‑economic progress achieved during the 6th term of Local Government Administration.

As the highest constitutional decision-making platform of SALGA’s member municipalities in the province, the PMA provides a strategic forum to review progress, address persistent challenges, and set priorities for strengthening local governance and accelerating service delivery.

In accordance with the SALGA Constitution, the two-day Assembly, which commences on Tuesday, 18 August 2026, will adopt the province's programme of action, business plan and budget, consider reports from provincial structures and oversight bodies, and deliberate on matters affecting municipalities across the Eastern Cape.

Proceedings started with a Local Government Investment Promotion Lekgotla, aimed at positioning municipalities as attractive investment destinations and unlocking new opportunities for local economic development.

The session will showcase bankable municipal projects, promote public-private partnerships, facilitate engagements between municipalities and investors, and strengthen efforts to build investment-ready local governments capable of driving inclusive economic growth.

Municipalities from across the province will present investment-ready opportunities, while key economic development departments and institutions will outline the support available to unlock local economic development and attract investment into communities.

Stofile warned that the fiscal story of local government remains incomplete as debt owed by government departments, businesses and households remains overlooked, yet service delivery depends on the timely payment of municipal accounts.

On the second day of the Assembly, Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zolile Williams is expected to reflect on the achievements of the 6th Administration and outline priorities for the incoming 7th Administration.

His address will focus on strengthening cooperative governance and accelerating service delivery outcomes for communities.

The Provincial Members Assembly comes at a defining moment for local government, providing an opportunity to reflect on the progress made over the past 30 years, while also marking three decades of SALGA’s advocacy for developmental local government.

The Assembly will also seek to position Eastern Cape municipalities for the future by strengthening governance, attracting investment, and driving inclusive economic growth that translates into improved livelihoods and better services for communities across the province. – SAnews.gov.za