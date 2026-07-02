Government strengthens coordinated response to migration challenges

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has reiterated government’s commitment to a whole-of-government approach to managing irregular migration.



The approach includes strengthening border security, upholding the constitutional principle of the rule of law, stamping out corruption in the immigration system, cracking down on violence and lawlessness, and refining the country’s legislative framework.



It also involves collaboration with fellow African nations to forge a broader and more cohesive response to migration challenges across the region and the continent.



Cachalia said this work is being implemented through the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, with dedicated work streams addressing key areas, including law enforcement and strategic communications.



The Acting Minister was addressing a meeting on Wednesday attended by the Deputy Ministers of Police, the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), and Premiers of all nine provinces, following recent demonstrations against illegal immigration.



Also present were MECs responsible for community safety, executive mayors of metropolitan municipalities, Deputy National Commissioners, Provincial, Divisional and District Commissioners, and chiefs of the various metro police departments.



While welcoming the peaceful outcome of the recent demonstrations, Cachalia said vigilance must be maintained, noting indications from organisers that protests may continue every Thursday until the local government elections.



He stressed the importance of sustained collaboration between political and law enforcement leadership.

Cachalia also called on provincial governments and Provincial Commissioners to strengthen their partnerships on safety and security matters.



Meeting participants expressed appreciation to members of the South African Police Service for their professionalism, dedication and service.



During discussions, concerns were raised about challenges associated with the repatriation of undocumented foreign nationals, along with calls for additional support from the IMC in provinces where repatriation centres have been established.



In response, Cachalia reaffirmed the government’s whole-of-government approach through the IMC on Migration and its dedicated work streams.



He undertook to convey the concerns raised during the meeting to the Inter-Ministerial Committee, chaired by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mamoloko Kubayi, when it convenes on Friday. -SAnews.gov.za