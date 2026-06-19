Government remains committed to improving manufacturing value chain

Friday, June 19, 2026

Government is committed to continue improving productivity across the manufacturing value chain and positioning South African manufacturers to access new regional and global markets, says the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Alexandra Abrahams.

The Deputy Minister said this while delivering the keynote address at the KwaZulu-Natal Clothing and Textile Cluster's (KZNCTC) 20th Anniversary Annual General Meeting held at the Toyota Wessels Institute of Manufacturing Studies (TWIMS) in Kloof, Durban.

The KZNCTC is an industry-led public-private partnership focused on improving the competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of the clothing, textile, footwear and leather manufacturing sector in KwaZulu-Natal.

Abrahams emphasised that the future of South African manufacturing depends on a clear policy direction.

“We must move decisively away from approaches that rely excessively on protectionist policy instruments. The long-term success of domestic industry will depend on our ability to build businesses that are productive, innovative and capable of competing globally. Our objective must be simple: We must create conditions where South African manufacturers succeed because they are competitive, efficient and world-class.

“That is how we build sustainable industrial growth. That is how we create lasting jobs,” the Deputy Minister said on Thursday.

The engagement formed part ongoing commitment to supporting economic growth, investment and job creation through a stronger and more competitive manufacturing sector.

It also reflected government's focus on working in partnership with industry to unlock opportunities for local businesses, strengthen value chains and expand employment opportunities.



Deputy Minister Abrahams addressed the growing concern around illegal and non-compliant manufacturing practices within parts of the clothing and textile sector.

“Reports of labour exploitation, unsafe working conditions, immigration violations and non-compliance with bargaining council agreements raise serious concerns for the future integrity of this industry.

“Businesses that follow the law should never be forced to compete against businesses that ignore the law. When illegal manufacturing practices are allowed to continue unchecked, the damage extends across the entire value chain. Workers are exploited. Ethical manufacturers are undercut. Retailers face reputational risk. Consumer confidence is weakened. And compliant businesses face commercial pressure that ultimately threatens jobs and livelihoods,” Abrahams said.

She gave assurances that the dtic, is working closely with the Department of Employment and Labour, South African Revenue Service, Home Affairs, bargaining councils and law enforcement agencies to strengthen enforcement action. - SAnews.gov.za