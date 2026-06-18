SARS announces 2026 filing season dates

Thursday, June 18, 2026

South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Dr Johnstone Makhubu has announced that the 2026 tax filing season will commence on 1 July, starting with the auto assessment period.



SARS will begin with an Auto Assessment period from 1 to 12 July 2026 for taxpayers with less complex tax matters and whose information has been fully provided by employers and other third-party data providers.



“While today’s launch marks the continuation of the filing season communication campaign, filing season does not open to everyone at the same time,” Makhubu said during a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.



The Auto Assessment period will be followed by the broader filing period, from 13 July to 23 October 2026, for provisional and non-provisional taxpayers who must submit returns.



Provisional taxpayers have until 22 January 2027 to file their returns.



The Commissioner explained that the phased approach will help manage taxpayer flows, reduce unnecessary pressure on service channels, and provide certainty about when each taxpayer should act.

“Taxpayers are urged not to come to SARS’s Service Centres during the Auto Assessment period. This year, SARS expects to issue approximately six million Auto Assessments during this period.



“Our point of departure this year is our recognition that behind every tax number is a person trying to get it right while managing the pressures of daily life. With that in mind, SARS encourages taxpayers to do a pre–Filing Season health check by confirming that their personal details, banking particulars, contact information, and tax affairs are up to date,” Makhubu said.



He added that a closed bank account, missing third-party data submission, or an outstanding return from a previous year can all delay an otherwise smooth outcome.

“By resolving these matters early through SARS’s digital channels, taxpayers place themselves in the best position for a seamless Filing Season experience.



“If you are chosen for Auto Assessment, like millions of other taxpayers, wait for a notification from SARS to see if you are part of that population. By using third-party data, SARS can reconcile and automatically assess these taxpayers,” the Commissioner said.



Taxpayers who receive an SMS, email, or other SARS notification indicating they have been auto-assessed are urged not to visit SARS Service Centres unnecessarily.



“If they are satisfied that the information reflected is complete and correct, they do not need to do anything — tax just happens for them. SARS will process the outcome accordingly, and if a refund is due and all details are in order, it will be issued within 72 hours. This is the convenience SARS is building into the tax system, with fewer forms, less manual intervention, and a more seamless experience for compliant taxpayers whose information is already available to SARS,” he said.



Makhubu said SARS has implemented robust systems and capacity upgrades to handle high volumes, with a virtual “waiting room” in place on eFiling and the SARS MobiApp to manage volume surges.

If too many users log in simultaneously, some will be held briefly in a secure queue to keep systems running smoothly.



SARS’s Contact Centres and Service Centres are also fully staffed to provide support when needed, with normal weekday hours (08:00–16:00).



“There is no need for taxpayers to take a day off work or take a taxi to visit a SARS Service Centre. Taxpayers are encouraged to use enhanced digital channels first before considering a visit to a SARS Service Centre,” he said.



Where taxpayers need to visit a Service Centre, they can book an appointment online via the SARS website; by calling 0800 00 7277 and selecting option 0; or by sending an SMS to 47277 with “Booking” followed by an ID or passport number.



Although taxpayers are encouraged to book appointments before visiting a Service Centre, those without appointments will be served after those who have booked.



Makhubu stressed that tax compliance is both a legal obligation and a civic duty, as it enables the building of a capable state that funds the public services and infrastructure on which South Africans rely.



“We understand that Filing Season involves more than just deadlines and forms; it is about creating certainty, reducing unnecessary effort, and assisting taxpayers in complying in a manner that is easier, faster, and more seamless.



“SARS last year paid more than R35 billion during Filing Season. If there is a refund, it will be paid within 72 hours if all is in order. I wish to urge taxpayers to be truthful in their declaration,” he said. -SAnews.gov.za