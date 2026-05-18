IDAC dismisses Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi's arrest warrant 'rumours'

Monday, May 18, 2026

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has dismissed claims that a warrant of arrest has been issued for the arrest of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“The IDAC notes with concern the rumours and enquiries that it has a J50 warrant of arrest for Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. This information is false and dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

“These rumours are clearly started to disrupt and distract the work of IDAC, as well as the responsibilities that General Mkhwanazi is discharging in the fight against crime,” the IDAC said.

The directorate warned against the spread of inaccurate information.

“Members of society are urged to be vigilant against false information circulated in social media platforms, aimed at destabilising and discrediting law enforcement in the country,” the IDAC added. – SAnews.gov.za