Government pushes productivity drive to boost SA manufacturing

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

South Africa’s manufacturing sector must become more productive, innovative and globally competitive if it is to drive sustainable growth and job creation, Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Alexandra Abrahams said on Wednesday.

Abrahams delivered the keynote address at the 20th Anniversary Annual General Meeting of the KwaZulu-Natal Clothing and Textile Cluster (KZNCTC), held at the Toyota Wessels Institute of Manufacturing Studies (TWIMS) in Kloof, Durban.

The KZNCTC is an industry-led public-private partnership focused on strengthening the competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of KwaZulu-Natal’s clothing, textile, footwear and leather manufacturing sector.

Addressing industry leaders, Abrahams said government remains committed to improving productivity across the manufacturing value chain while positioning South African manufacturers to access new regional and global markets.

She stressed that the future of local manufacturing hinges on clear policy direction and a shift away from overreliance on protectionist measures.

“We must move decisively away from approaches that rely excessively on protectionist policy instruments. The long-term success of domestic industry will depend on our ability to build businesses that are productive, innovative and capable of competing globally.

“Our objective must be simple. We must create conditions where South African manufacturers succeed because they are competitive, efficient and world-class. That is how we build sustainable industrial growth. That is how we create lasting jobs,” she said.

The engagement forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to boost economic growth, attract investment and create jobs through a stronger, more competitive manufacturing sector.

It also reflects government’s emphasis on partnering with industry to unlock opportunities for local businesses, strengthen value chains and expand employment.

Abrahams also raised concerns over illegal and non-compliant manufacturing practices in parts of the clothing and textile sector, warning that such activities threaten the integrity and long-term sustainability of the industry.

“Reports of labour exploitation, unsafe working conditions, immigration violations and non-compliance with bargaining council agreements raise serious concerns for the future integrity of this industry.

“Businesses that follow the law should never be forced to compete against businesses that ignore the law. When illegal manufacturing practices are allowed to continue unchecked, the damage extends across the entire value chain. Workers are exploited.

“Ethical manufacturers are undercut. Retailers face reputational risk. Consumer confidence is weakened. And compliant businesses face commercial pressure that ultimately threatens jobs and livelihoods,” she said.

She assured stakeholders that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) is working closely with the Department of Employment and Labour, the South African Revenue Service, Home Affairs, bargaining councils and law enforcement agencies to strengthen enforcement and clamp down on unlawful practices in the sector. - SAnews.gov.za