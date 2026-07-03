Government welcomes the start of heavy construction at the Nyanza Light Metals complex

Friday, July 3, 2026

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has welcomed the start of heavy construction at the Nyanza Light Metals complex in the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ) in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Instead of exporting raw minerals, this facility will process local resources into high-value titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment, reversing South Africa's current 100% reliance on importing this essential chemical commodity and offsetting the national trade deficit," Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau said.

The plant will also utilise process by-products to manufacture critical materials for the energy transition and technology sectors, including Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and fumed silica (SiO₂).

Over the next 12 months, contractors will install more than 6,000 deep-foundation concrete piles across the 70-hectare site, driving them up to 45 metres into the ground to anchor the infrastructure ahead of final commissioning by the end of 2029.

"Crucially, the complex targets long-term industrial self-reliance through advanced manufacturing and complete import substitution.

"By shifting up the value chain to advanced chemical manufacturing, this project anchors South Africa’s manufacturing self-reliance and secures our position in global green energy, electric vehicle, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) compute infrastructure supply chains," Tau said.

After 15 years of planning, the project has transitioned from blueprint to active execution.

The milestone advances South Africa's national strategy to accelerate local mineral beneficiation, reduce import dependence and build advanced manufacturing capacity through the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) framework.

The Minister said the development demonstrates South Africa's ability to attract high-value Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into mega-industrial projects.

"By leveraging the institutional credibility of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) as a foundational co-developer alongside the regulatory ecosystem of the RBIDZ, the project is mobilising a syndicate of premier pan-African development finance institutions (DFIs).

"This coalition - including the African Development Bank (AfDB), and co-led by Afreximbank and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) acting as Co-Mandated Lead Arrangers and project developers, demonstrates international investor confidence in South Africa’s industrial viability and regulatory stability," Tau said.

Tau said the project aligns directly with government's economic objectives by generating measurable economic activity in the local economy.

At its peak, the construction phase will create more than 3,000 jobs, providing industrial employment opportunities and specialised civil engineering skills in the region.

In line with national localisation targets, the project is also onboarding a network of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to support its operational, civil engineering and logistical requirements, contributing to community-level economic growth. – SAnews.gov.za