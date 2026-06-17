Abrahams to visit KZN apparel manufacturer Celrose

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Alexandra Abrahams will on Wednesday conduct an oversight visit to Celrose, a leading apparel and fashion company based in oThongathi, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The visit to Celrose will be preceded by a keynote address at the Clothing and Textile Cluster's (KZNCTC) 20th Anniversary and Annual General Meeting, taking place at the Toyota Wessels Institute of Manufacturing Studies (TWIMS) in Kloof.

“The engagements form part of Abrahams’ focus on the Clothing and Textile sector to support economic growth, investment and job creation through a stronger and more competitive manufacturing sector,” the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition said in a statement.

“It also reflects government's focus on working in partnership with industry to unlock opportunities for local businesses, strengthen value chains and expand employment opportunities,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za