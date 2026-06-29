Footwear initiative creates new opportunities for jobs and growth

Monday, June 29, 2026

South Africa’s retail sector is playing an increasingly important role in building a capable State by driving localisation, supporting industrial growth and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

In support of this objective, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will host the Footwear Retail Buyer Showcase, Networking Dinner and Targeted Factory Visits at the Coastlands Hotel Umhlanga in Umhlanga, Durban, from 1 to 2 July 2026.

The event is being hosted in partnership with the South African Footwear and Leather Industries Association (SAFLIA), the South African Footwear and Leather Export Council (SAFLEC), and with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The initiative forms part of the implementation of South Africa’s Retail-Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather (R-CTFL) Master Plan 2030 and aims to strengthen localisation by creating direct commercial engagement between South African footwear manufacturers and major retailers, buyers and sourcing decision-makers.

By strengthening these linkages, the retail sector is helping to build state capability through deeper industrial coordination, stronger domestic supply chains and greater support for local production. This collaborative approach advances government’s broader goal of fostering an economy that is inclusive, productive and resilient.

The event will provide a platform for local footwear manufacturers to showcase their products, production capabilities and readiness to supply both domestic and international markets.

It is also expected to facilitate business-to-business engagements that could lead to sourcing opportunities, retailer onboarding processes, trial orders and long-term commercial partnerships.

The Acting Deputy Director-General of Sectors at the dtic, Dr Tebogo Makube, said the initiative demonstrates the commitment of government and industry stakeholders to deepen localisation and support the growth of South Africa’s footwear manufacturing sector.

“The Footwear Retail Buyer Showcase represents a practical intervention aimed at connecting local manufacturers with market opportunities.

“Through the R-CTFL Master Plan, government, industry and organised labour have committed themselves to rebuilding and growing domestic manufacturing capacity, creating jobs and increasing local procurement.

“This event provides an important platform for manufacturers to demonstrate their capabilities and for retailers to identify competitive local sourcing opportunities,” he said.

The event is being implemented through the R-CTFL Master Plan Footwear Working Group and contributes directly to the Master Plan’s objectives of localisation, competitiveness, supplier development, transformation and job creation.

Signed in 2019, the R-CTFL Master Plan is a social compact between government, retailers, manufacturers, organised labour and other stakeholders aimed at revitalising South Africa’s clothing, textile, footwear and leather industries.

The Master Plan seeks to increase local procurement, expand manufacturing capacity, create sustainable employment opportunities and strengthen the competitiveness of domestic producers.

Makube said collaboration across the value chain remains critical to the success of the Master Plan.

“The future sustainability of the footwear sector depends on stronger collaboration between manufacturers, retailers, development partners and government institutions.

“By bringing these stakeholders together, we are creating an ecosystem that supports enterprise development, competitiveness improvements, market access and long-term sector growth,” Makube said.

The programme will commence on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, with a Footwear Retail Buyer Showcase, where 13 participating manufacturers will present their product ranges, production capabilities, compliance readiness and company profiles to invited retailers and sourcing teams.

The showcase will be followed by a networking dinner and panel discussion involving representatives from government, industry associations, organised labour, retailers, manufacturers and development partners.

Discussions will focus on localisation, sustainability, compliance, competitiveness, market access and strengthening retailer-manufacturer collaboration within the footwear value chain.

On Thursday, 2 July 2026, selected retailers and buyers will participate in targeted factory visits to gain first-hand insight into manufacturing operations, workforce capabilities, quality management systems, compliance standards and production capacity.

The factory visits are intended to deepen engagement beyond the exhibition environment and support practical sourcing discussions between manufacturers and retailers.

Expected outcomes of the initiative include stronger relationships between manufacturers and retailers, increased visibility for local producers, new sourcing opportunities, supplier development interventions and practical insights that will contribute to the ongoing implementation and review of the R-CTFL Master Plan.

As South Africa works to build a capable developmental State, initiatives such as this demonstrate how strategic partnerships between government and the retail sector can accelerate industrialisation, boost local production and create meaningful economic opportunities. – SAnews.gov.za