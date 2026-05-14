Government probes SA athletes’ concerns about living conditions in Ghana

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has initiated an investigation into concerns raised by South African athletes participating in the 24th African Athletics Senior Championship in Ghana about conditions at the on-site accommodation, and has taken steps to address the situation.

This follows the circulation on social media of a video by South African athlete Aiden Smith, who raised concerns about the living conditions and catering provided at the accommodation venue.

McKenzie has requested a full report from Athletics South Africa on the conditions experienced by the delegation and the circumstances that gave rise to the complaints.

“The welfare of our athletes is non-negotiable. We need to understand what led to these concerns, and our department will continue to monitor the remaining days of competition. We look forward to welcoming our athletes home after the weekend,” the Minister said on Thursday.

Upon seeing the video and subsequent media reports, the Minister immediately directed the department to arrange alternative hotel accommodation in Accra for Team South Africa, and the offer was communicated to the team.

Smith has been competing at the 24th African Athletics Senior Championships in Accra, Ghana, from 12 to 17 May 2026, where South Africa has fielded a competitive team of 34 athletes.

The tournament brings together more than 1 500 athletes and officials from across the continent. Ghana is hosting the event for the first time.

The athletes have since indicated that their immediate concerns have been addressed, and they have elected to remain at the Championships venue accommodation for the remainder of the competition.

It is also noted that the 48 countries participating in the African Senior Athletics Championships are staying at the University of Accra in Ghana, where the 2023 African Games were held. —SAnews.gov.za