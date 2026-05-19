Government mourns the passing of former North West Premier

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

The South African government has expressed its condolences following the passing of former North West Premier Bushy Maape, describing him as a dedicated public servant and respected leader who made a lasting contribution to the province.

In a statement issued by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Monday, government said Maape’s passing marked the loss of “a champion for the development of the North West province” who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of communities throughout his career in public service.

Government praised Maape for supporting programmes aimed at strengthening service delivery, promoting economic development and advancing the dignity and wellbeing of residents across the province.

“His leadership was characterised by humility, discipline and a deep understanding of the challenges facing the province,” the GCIS said.

Maape was also recognised for his commitment to ethical leadership and accountable governance.

Government said he believed in building an inclusive society where public institutions remain responsive to the needs of citizens.

His contribution to provincial governance and his efforts to foster stability and development in the North West province have left behind a meaningful and lasting legacy which will continue to inspire current and future generations of leaders.

“Government extends its sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the people of the North West Province during this difficult time,” said government. – SAnews.gov.za