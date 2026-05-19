GCIS takes Budget Vote outreach programme to the Western Cape

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has launched a series of community outreach activities across the Western Cape as part of its 2026/27 Budget Vote programme.

The activities are aimed at strengthening direct engagement between government and citizens.

The programme, taking place from 18 to 21 May, focuses on community participation, service delivery awareness, and social development initiatives, while also creating platforms for dialogue between government and residents.

According to a statement issued by the GCIS, the outreach campaign forms part of its broader mandate to ensure communities are informed about government programmes and empowered to participate in decision-making processes.

The week-long programme began on Monday with the cleaning of the Langa Massacre Memorial Site in Cape Town, a historic site commemorating the events of 21 March 1960 when anti-apartheid protestors were killed by police during demonstrations that coincided with the Sharpeville Massacre.

The clean-up initiative brought together several stakeholders, including GCIS, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the South African Police Service, Metro Police, the Community Policing Forum, the City of Cape Town, Brand South Africa, and the Media Development and Diversity Agency.

On Tuesday, officials will visit the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children, where essential items such as sanitary pads, face cloths, and toothbrushes will be handed over to support vulnerable women and children.

The outreach programme will continue on Wednesday with the GCIS Budget Vote Speech in Parliament.

The department is expected to outline its communication priorities, national campaigns, and plans for the 2026/27 financial year.

Activities will conclude on Thursday in Ward 87 in Khayelitsha, where community outreach initiatives will include street cleaning, painting of a community service point, and pothole repairs.

GCIS said the outreach programme reflects government’s commitment to active citizen engagement and visible service delivery interventions at community level.

Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said the programme seeks to bring government closer to communities while encouraging greater public participation in governance processes.– SAnews.gov.za