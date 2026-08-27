Free State urged to honour its past and deliver a better future

Thursday, August 27, 2026

The Free State’s long history of resistance and the remarkable progress made by the province since 1994, took centre stage on Thursday, as Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong launched the Milestones of Freedom Campaign in Bloemfontein.

Speaking at the Wesleyan Methodist Church, a site steeped in South Africa’s political history, Morolong said the Free State had played an important role in the country’s journey towards freedom and democracy.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be in the Free State, a province that has played an important role in South Africa’s struggle for freedom and democracy,” Morolong said on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister recalled how, in 1912, African leaders from across the country gathered at the church under the leadership of Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme to deliberate on the challenges facing African people and respond collectively to colonial rule and racial discrimination.

A year later, women in the then Orange Free State intensified the resistance, with 5 000 women signing a petition against pass laws. When their concerns were ignored, women took to the streets of Bloemfontein in 1913, publicly tearing up and burning their passes.

This tradition of resistance continued through generations, culminating in the historic 1956 Women’s March, when more than 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings. The Free State was represented by Annie Clorence Peters, who helped mobilise women from the province.

Morolong said the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom must continue to be remembered, including activists who died in exile.

Through the government’s repatriation programme, the remains of Free State activists Mahlomola Leoatle and Sabata Thauthau are being brought home for reburial in Bloemfontein.

“This is not only an act of remembrance; it is an important part of preserving our history, restoring dignity to those who sacrificed their lives, and ensuring that future generations understand the price that was paid for the freedoms we enjoy today,” he said.

The Milestones of Freedom Campaign, held under the theme: “Honouring the Past. Delivering the Future”, brings together four significant anniversaries: 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution, 50 years since the 1976 youth uprising, 70 years since the 1956 Women’s March and 60 years since the forced removals from District Six.

Morolong said the campaign was also an opportunity to showcase how democracy has changed lives.

In the Free State, 88.5% of households now live in formal dwellings, while 94.6% have access to electricity for lighting and 92.2% have piped water inside their homes or yards.

Education has also recorded significant gains, with the province’s matric pass rate rising from 69% in 2009 to 89.33% in 2025.

Morolong congratulated the province on its achievements, including Makwane Secondary School’s nine consecutive years of a 100% Physical Science pass rate, as well as six learners from Sentinel Primary School in QwaQwa who represented South Africa at a robotics competition in Singapore.

He also highlighted progress in early childhood development, with the 2025 General Household Survey recording the Free State’s ECD attendance rate at 48.5%.

While celebrating these milestones, Morolong acknowledged that much work remains, particularly in addressing land and spatial inequality.

He said the campaign must ultimately do more than remember the past.

“The Milestones of Freedom Campaign is an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, recognise the resilience that brought us here, and renew our commitment to the work that remains,” he said.

“By remembering our history and learning from it, we can build a more inclusive, just and prosperous future for generations to come.” – SAnews.gov.za