Government takes Milestones of Freedom campaign to the Free State

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Deputy Minister in The Presidency Kenny Morolong, in partnership with the Free State provincial government and Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality Executive Mayor Gregory Nthatisi, will launch the Milestones of Freedom campaign in the Free State on Thursday.

The campaign seeks to promote social cohesion, inspire national pride and encourage reflection on South Africa’s democratic journey. It highlights the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution; the 50th anniversary of the 1976 youth uprising; the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March against pass laws; and the 60th anniversary of the forced removals from District Six.

The launch will take place at Waaihoek Wesleyan Church in Bloemfontein, a site of historical significance in South Africa’s journey towards democracy.

The launch will begin with a Freedom Walk at 9am in honour of Charlotte Maxeke, a pioneering South African religious leader and social and political activist, who is widely recognised as a prominent figure in the struggle for freedom and equality.

Participants will include students from local tertiary institutions and representatives of civil society organisations.

The walk will be followed by a visit to the Waaihoek Wesleyan Church Museum, offering participants an opportunity to reflect on South Africa’s journey from apartheid to democracy.

Waaihoek Wesleyan Church is an important site in the history of South Africa’s liberation struggle.

Morolong, together with provincial and local leaders, will preside over the Lighting of the Torch of Freedom ceremony at Waaihoek Wesleyan Church.

The ceremony will honour the women who participated in the historic 1956 anti-pass campaign, which culminated in the Women’s March to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956.

“Since the national launch in June 2026, government commenced the rollout of the campaign to provinces on 26 July. Thus far, the campaign has been launched in five provinces, with the Free State, Limpopo and North West remaining.

“Government calls on South Africans to reflect on the journey of freedom and appreciate the sacrifices made in attaining the democracy we enjoy today by celebrating the key milestones highlighted by this campaign,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said. -SAnews.gov.za