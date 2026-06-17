President Ramaphosa to lead Milestones of Freedom campaign

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead the Milestones of Freedom campaign at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Thursday.

The campaign is held under the theme: Honouring the Past. Delivering the Future and is aimed at reflecting on South Africa’s journey to freedom and the interventions government has made to build a capable state.

“The national programme is intended to commemorate key milestones in South Africa’s democratic journey, while also strengthening service delivery and promoting social cohesion,” the Presidency stated.

Leaders from government, business, youth movements and civil society are expected to attend the launch which will highlight some of the key moments in the country’s history.

“This year marks several significant and defining milestones in South Africa’s democratic journey, including the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution; the 50th anniversary of the 1976 youth uprisings; the 70th anniversary of the anti-pass campaign; and the 60th anniversary of the forced removals from District Six.

“These landmark events reflect the long struggle for democracy and freedom, while also underscoring the journey toward a more inclusive and equitable society. The campaign further signals the government's commitment to building on democratic gains and accelerating service delivery to communities,” the Presidency stated. – SAnews.gov.za