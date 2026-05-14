Free State Dept of Health scoops innovator award

Thursday, May 14, 2026

The Free State Department of Health has won the Africa Tech: Public Sector Digital Innovator Award at the Africa Tech Week Awards 2026, held in Cape Town.



The award recognises public sector institutions that have successfully deployed and adopted digital solutions that improve service delivery and citizen experience.



According to the department, the accolade was awarded for the department’s deployment of the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) for Primary Health Care – a digital health solution providing that is “strengthening patient care, continuity of care, accountability, and operational efficiency across the province”.



“This award affirms the Free State Department of Health’s growing leadership in digital health innovation and its commitment to improving healthcare services for communities across the province.



“The Department will continue to scale and optimise the EMR to ensure continuity of care, better referral management, improved medication and records management, and strengthened accountability through timely, reliable data,” the department said.



Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi said the accolade is a clear signal that the province is “serious about taking health to a higher trajectory of performance outcomes”.



“By digitising primary healthcare, we are making care safer, faster and more accountable for every patient. We will intensify the rollout, strengthen data-driven decision-making, and ensure that digital innovation translates into real improvements at the point of care. Congratulations to our teams and partners for this continental recognition,” Mahlatsi said.



Head of Department Ernest Mohlahlo echoed those sentiments and ascribed the recognition to the team of health professionals working within the department.



“This recognition belongs to the clinicians, nurses, managers, ICT professionals, and support teams who turned vision into daily practice. The EMR is already reducing duplication, improving continuity across levels of care, and enhancing operational efficiency.



“Our next phase will deepen training, change management, connectivity, cybersecurity, and interoperability so that measurable improvements in access, quality, and patient experience are felt in every facility. We are committed to disciplined execution and transparent performance monitoring,” Mohlahlo said. – SAnews.gov.za