Fine conditions expected in parts of South Africa

Friday, August 28, 2026

South Africa is expected to experience generally fine to partly cloudy conditions this weekend, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm in different parts of the country.

The extended weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday indicates that some areas will be fine, while others can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions.

Isolated showers and rain are expected in some areas on both days. However, the possibility of rain will increase on Sunday, with scattered showers and rain forecast in the southern and south-eastern parts of the country.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain weather-aware as conditions could vary from one region to another over the weekend.

The forecast points to a largely settled weekend overall, although rain-bearing conditions could affect parts of the south and south-east, particularly on Sunday. – SAnews.gov.za

