SANParks announces dates for free access at national parks

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced the dates during which day visitors can gain free access to participating national parks.

The 21st annual SA National Parks Week is set to take place from 7 to 13 September 2026. However, for Kruger National Park, West Coast National Park and Augrabies Falls National Park - free access will be from Monday 7 to Friday 11 September 2026 only and excludes the weekend.

“This highly anticipated South African National Parks (SANParks) campaign opens the gates of participating national parks to South African day visitors at no charge, creating an opportunity for families, communities, schools, nature lovers and first-time visitors to experience some of the country’s most spectacular protected areas,” SANParks said on Monday.

Namaqua National Park, the Boulders Penguin Colony Section of Table Mountain National Park and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway are not included in the free access week.

“To qualify for free access, South Africans must present their identity documents, whilst children below the age of 18 will not be required to provide identification.

“The free access does not include accommodation, guided activities, game drives or other tourist activities as these carry their normal fees. Individual parks may also have different entry conditions and visitor limits,” SANParks said.

For respective dates on when different parks will be observing SA National Parks Week and allowing free access, visit: https://www.sanparks.org/events/sa-national-parks-week-2026

Since its inception in 2006, SA National Parks Week has become one of SANParks’ flagship public awareness initiatives, attracting hundreds of thousands of day visitors and helping to strengthen public appreciation of South Africa’s national parks and the vital role they play in conservation.

In 2025 alone, more than 105 000 visitors took advantage of the free-access initiative. -SAnews.gov.za