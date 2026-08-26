Register your customary marriage at Home Affairs before deadline

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The Department of Home Affairs has urged members of the public that have not yet registered their customary marriages to do so before the special registration period closes on 31 August 2026.

The registration enables couples to regularise their marital status.

“This includes marriages concluded before the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act came into effect in November 2000, as well as those concluded thereafter but not registered within the required timeframe.

“The department urges qualifying couples to register without delay to avoid unnecessary queues as the deadline approaches,” the department said.

Further information on how to register can be obtained at local Home Affairs offices around the country.

“Traditional leaders, community leaders and civil society organisations are also encouraged to help raise awareness and ensure that affected couples are informed of the approaching deadline,” the department stated. – SAnews.gov.za