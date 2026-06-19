eThekwini’s drive-in site will not affect development plans

Friday, June 19, 2026

The eThekwini Municipality has assured investor partners that the temporary use of a drive-in site as a staging and processing facility for undocumented foreign nationals will not compromise the site's long-term development plans, including a proposed amusement park project.



The municipality said the current operations form part of a short-term, coordinated national government intervention, and are expected to conclude by 30 June 2026, allowing the city to continue advancing transformative investment opportunities earmarked for the site.



In a statement issued on Friday, the municipality emphasised that the facility is not intended to serve as a permanent accommodation centre.



“The facility is being utilised primarily as a processing and transit hub supporting operations led by the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Police Service, the Department of Justice, and other relevant government stakeholders.

“The intervention involves both repatriation and deportation processes, each governed by distinct legal and operational requirements,” the municipality said.



The municipality explained that the intervention includes both repatriation and deportation processes, each governed by distinct legal and operational requirements.

Repatriation takes place when an individual's country of origin facilitates and funds their return, while deportation is a legal process undertaken by the South African government.



In terms of South African law, individuals facing deportation must first appear before a court, which must confirm and authorise the deportation order.



To expedite the process, government has established two virtual courts operating from the Sherwood facility, as well as five dedicated physical courts in the Durban central business district.



According to the municipality, a total of 1 396 individuals had been successfully processed through repatriation and deportation initiatives as of 18 June 2026. This includes 62 deportations, while four additional buses were scheduled to depart as part of the ongoing deportation programme.



“These measures are significantly reducing the number of individuals requiring processing and temporary accommodation,” the municipality said.



Based on the current operational plan and ongoing engagement with relevant government stakeholders, the temporary use of the Drive-In Site is expected to end by 30 June 2026.



The municipality said it is simultaneously assessing contingency arrangements to protect the site's long-term development prospects and strategic economic value.



“The Drive-In Site remains a priority economic development asset, and the city remains fully committed to the proposed amusement park investment. The development is expected to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, strengthen Durban's tourism offering, and deliver lasting benefits to the region,” the municipality said.



The municipality added that it values the confidence shown by investor partners and remains committed to maintaining transparent communication as the investment project progresses. – SAnews.gov.za