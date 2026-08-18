eThekwini unblocks strategic investments to sustain metro’s economic momentum

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

The eThekwini Municipality is intensifying efforts to remove administrative and regulatory barriers to major private developments as it seeks to reinforce Durban’s position as South Africa’s leading metropolitan economy for job creation.

Through a targeted intervention led by the Office of the City Manager, Musa Mbhele, the municipality is actively monitoring and working to unblock 20 strategic investment projects across the metro, with half already fully resolved.

Regional resolution rates highlight the progress, with 100% of identified blockages resolved in the North Central region, 86% in the North, 67% in the Outer West, and 25% in the Central region.

The municipality said by systematically clearing operational obstacles, the city is enabling private capital to flow more swiftly into the local economy.

The administrative drive complements strong macroeconomic performance confirmed by Statistics South Africa’s Q2 2026 Labour Force Survey.

“EThekwini recorded an unemployment rate of 21.2%, well below the national average of 33.6%. Year-on-year, employment in the metro grew by 90,000 while unemployment fell by 92,000, delivering a statistically significant 5.6 percentage point reduction in the unemployment rate,” the municipality said.

Key industrial sectors of the economy continue to support employment growth.

Over the past nine months, transport and logistics added approximately 44,000 jobs, accounting for nearly all sectoral growth in KwaZulu-Natal. Finance and business services contributed a further 25,000 positions.

Formal-sector employment also increased by 149 000, signalling a decisive shift towards stable, formal work opportunities.

The municipality said the progress made in unblocking strategic projects provide momentum for future quarters.

“The municipality’s proactive stance ensures Durban maintains the frictionless operating environment required to attract sustained private investment and keep the local economy moving forward,” the municipality said. – SAnews.gov.za

