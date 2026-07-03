eThekwini extends EPWP contracts

Friday, July 3, 2026

The eThekwini Municipality has approved a six-month extension of contracts for participants in the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to ensure the continuity of critical municipal services across the city.



The decision was taken during the municipality's Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting on Thursday, where several resolutions aimed at strengthening key service delivery and accelerating key municipal programmes were adopted.



In a statement after the meeting, the municipality said the extension, which is in line with EPWP guidelines, will provide stability while ensuring uninterrupted service delivery ahead of the upcoming local government elections.



“EPWP participants play an important role in supporting a range of municipal programmes, including community safety, public health, water and sanitation services, waste management, environmental sustainability, social development and other frontline services that benefit residents across the city,” the municipality said.



The six-month extension is supported by a budget of R53.49 million, including R7.49 million from the EPWP grant and R46 million from municipal funds.



EXCO also noted progress made in strengthening the administration of the EPWP following historical findings raised by the Auditor-General relating to the 2021/22 and 2022/23 financial years.



According to the municipality, a range of corrective measures has been implemented to improve oversight, accountability and compliance. These include strengthened verification processes and ongoing monitoring, which have resulted in no identified cases during the current financial year of payments to deceased beneficiaries, ghost participants or individuals employed by other organs of state.



“The municipality has also taken decisive action to address past irregularities through disciplinary processes, recovery of funds where applicable, the opening of criminal cases, and the removal of deceased and ineligible beneficiaries from the programme.”



New sister city partnerships approved

EXCO also approved the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to establish Sister City partnerships with Xi'an in the People's Republic of China and Bahía Blanca in Argentina, as part of efforts to expand eThekwini's international cooperation.



The municipality said the partnerships are intended to unlock new opportunities for investment, trade, tourism, skills development, and cultural exchange that will contribute to economic growth and improved opportunities for residents.



By expanding its global network of Sister Cities, the municipality aims to attract investment, promote innovation, strengthen its port economy, and create platforms for knowledge sharing and collaboration with leading international cities.



The partnership with Xi'an builds on a Letter of Intent signed by the mayors of the two cities in October 2025 and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, tourism, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.



The municipality said Xi'an is a globally recognised centre for innovation, education and tourism, presenting opportunities to support Durban's economic development and strengthen its international profile.

The partnership with Bahía Blanca forms part of the municipality's strategy to expand South-South cooperation.



As one of Argentina's leading port and industrial cities, Bahía Blanca has expertise in logistics, petrochemicals, industrial manufacturing and green hydrogen development, areas that align with Durban's long-term development priorities and Port City agenda.



“Together, these partnerships are expected to facilitate business and investment opportunities, encourage knowledge and technology exchange, strengthen collaboration between academic and cultural institutions, promote tourism, and support innovation and youth development.



“They will also enhance Durban's global positioning, diversify the municipality's international partnerships and contribute to sustainable economic development,” the municipality said.



Implementation of both partnerships will be coordinated by the municipality's International and Intergovernmental Relations Directorate, working with relevant municipal departments. Progress reports will be submitted to the Governance and Human Resources Committee as required. – SAnews.gov.za