Eskom wage talks commence

As wage talks with its recognised labour unions are about to get underway, Eskom has urged parties to put the country’s best interests first.

Negotiations with trade unions are set to underway on Tuesday 4 May, and conclude on 3 June 2021.

“Wage talks may be unpredictable and, depending on the positions taken by the parties, could result in tensions arising. Eskom would like to assure the public that it will do everything possible to attempt to reach consensus that is financially sustainable and in the best interest of its employees, the public and the country at large,” said Eskom on Friday.

The power utility said that if disruptions “were to occur, these may have a negative impact on our infrastructure and operations, which may compromise our ability to supply electricity”.

During the talks in the Central Bargaining Forum, Eskom will engage with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and Solidarity to determine the conditions of employment and wages for all non-managerial employees.

The unions are the recognised labour representatives of Eskom’s bargaining unit employees.

“Eskom will be approaching the talks in good faith, with the best interests of the company, its employees and the country at heart.”

The power utility appealed to all parties to the talks to conduct themselves in a manner that puts respect for the law, best interests of the country and its citizens first, and to do everything possible to avoid any unnecessary disturbances.

“This is particularly crucial as Eskom is, by law, providing a critical essential service,” it said. - SAnews.gov.za