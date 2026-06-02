Two Mozambican nationals and SA teenager killed in Mossel Bay

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Police in the Western Cape are investigating the murders of two Mozambican nationals and an 18-year-old South African following violent unrest in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, over the weekend.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), officers from the George Public Order Police unit, supported by local police, responded to sporadic violence in the Asla Park informal settlement on Friday, 29 May 2026.

About 55 shacks were allegedly set alight by a group of people during the unrest.

Police, together with fire services and disaster management teams, brought the situation under control, however, a number of residents have been displaced.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police discovered the body of a 27-year-old man with multiple injuries in the area.

Shortly afterwards, another man who had sustained assault-related injuries was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

Investigators later confirmed that the two victims, aged 27 and 43, were Mozambican nationals.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the two murders, and investigations are continuing, said the police.

In a separate incident, KwaNonqaba police were called to the New Rest informal settlement at about 3am on Sunday after the body of an 18-year-old South African man was found outside a shack.

The victim had suffered stab wounds and was declared dead by paramedics at 3:19am.

Police said detectives were making progress in the investigation and were searching for a known suspect.

Since the outbreak of violence, police have arrested five suspects.

Two have been charged with public violence and appeared in court on Monday, where they were granted bail of R1 000 each.

Three other suspects were expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges relating to the possession of presumed stolen property.

SAPS said it respects the right of citizens to protest but urged demonstrators to act within the law. The police warned that officers would act decisively against those involved in violent acts or the incitement of violence.

The police also appealed to community members and leaders to refrain from spreading unverified information, saying it could cause unnecessary panic and anxiety.

Police said deployments remain on high alert in the area as authorities work to restore calm and order. No further incidents have been reported since Monday. – SAnews.gov.za