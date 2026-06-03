Two arrested in Mozambique for murder of two Kruger National Park tourists

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has confirmed the arrest of two suspects in Mozambique in connection with the brutal murder of two South African tourists.

The bodies of Dina and Ernst Marais were discovered nearly two weeks ago near a river area in the northern section of the Kruger National Park after a search operation was launched when the couple failed to return to their camp.

The suspects reportedly confessed to the crimes, and the vehicle belonging to Mr and Mrs Marais has been recovered.

“South Africa will now start the formal extradition process to get the suspects to South Africa to stand trial for this heinous crime,” the Minister said on Wednesday.

Aucamp has called on law enforcement to ensure the suspects are brought back to the country to account for their crimes.

“I have engaged with my colleagues in the Departments of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and Justice to emphasise the importance of securing the suspects’ return to South Africa to face the full might of the law. We said that these criminals would be apprehended, and that is exactly what has happened,” he said.

Aucamp expressed his appreciation to the dedicated personnel at the South African National Parks (SANParks), South African Police Service (SAPS), Mozambican authorities, and conservation partners for their exceptional commitment and cooperation, which were instrumental in achieving this outcome.

The arrests are the result of effective cross-border cooperation between the following entities:

Serviço Nacional de Investigação Criminal (SERNIC), Mozambique’s agency responsible for investigating serious and organised crime;

The Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC); and

Kruger National Park Ranger Services, led by the Regional Ranger for the Nxanatseni (Far North) Region, together with rangers from the Pafuri Section.

The Minister reiterated that criminal activity will not be tolerated in South Africa’s national parks and called on communities and law enforcement agencies to continue working together to safeguard these protected areas.

“While the Marais family has suffered a devastating loss, I hope that these arrests will provide some measure of comfort to them as they continue to navigate this difficult journey,” Aucamp said. -SAnews.gov.za