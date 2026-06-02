Nelson Mandela Bay on high alert as severe rainfall warning issued

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has urged residents, businesses, motorists and other stakeholders to exercise extreme caution after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The warning indicated a high likelihood of heavy rainfall across Nelson Mandela Bay and the surrounding areas, with the potential to cause localised flooding, dangerous road conditions, damage to infrastructure, disruptions to essential services, and potential risk to life and property.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said a cut-off low-pressure system is expected to bring cold, wet and windy weather to the central and southern parts of the country on Wednesday, with possible localised flooding in the Eastern and Western Cape.

"A cold front is expected to slip south of the country, with a cut-off low deepening west of the country, which is expected to propagate eastwards across South Africa from Wednesday and finally exit the country towards the weekend," the Weather Service said on Monday.

The municipality said its Disaster Management Centre, emergency services and relevant municipal departments have been placed on high alert and are closely monitoring weather developments to ensure a coordinated response to any incidents arising from the severe conditions.

“Residents living in low lying and flood prone areas are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families and their property.

“Motorists are advised to avoid travelling, unless necessary, during periods of intense rainfall and should never attempt to cross flooded roads, bridges, streams or low water crossings,” Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said in a statement.

The municipality has urged residents to:

• Stay informed by monitoring official weather updates and municipal communication platforms.

• Secure loose outdoor items and protect valuable household belongings from possible water damage.

• Clear drainage systems around homes and businesses, where possible, to improve water flow.

• Avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions.

• Immediately report emergencies, flooding, fallen trees, damaged infrastructure, or any threat to public safety to the relevant emergency authorities.

Lobishe said the municipality is implementing proactive measures to safeguard communities and minimise the impact of the anticipated severe weather conditions.

She urged all residents to remain vigilant, heed all weather warnings, and prioritise their safety.

“While municipal teams are on standby and ready to respond, community cooperation is critical in reducing risks and preventing avoidable incidents during this period of severe weather.

“The municipality will continue to provide updates as conditions develop and encourages residents to follow official communication channels for accurate and timely information,” Lobishe said.

Law enforcement on site amid protest action

Meanwhile, the municipality confirmed that it is aware of protest action taking place in parts of the metro.

According to reports received from law enforcement agencies, the gatherings have remained peaceful, with no incidents reported and no significant impact on traffic movement.

“Law enforcement agencies remain on site and continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety, maintain public order, and facilitate the lawful exercise of constitutional rights,” the municipality said.

While acknowledging the constitutional right of all individuals and groups to express their views through peaceful and lawful protest, the municipality stressed that all public gatherings, marches and demonstrations must be conducted in accordance with the Regulation of Gatherings Act and other applicable legislation.

“Residents are encouraged to remain calm and to obtain information from credible and official sources. The municipality further calls on all participants to cooperate with law enforcement officials and to conduct themselves in a peaceful and responsible manner.”

The municipality reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting public safety, promoting social cohesion, and respecting the rights and dignity of all people within its communities. – SAnews.gov.za