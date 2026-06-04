Dtic to host Business Forum with Kenya

Thursday, June 4, 2026

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will this afternoon host a Business Forum that will bring together business representatives, senior government officials and economic cluster ministers from both South Africa and Kenya.

The Business Forum is scheduled to take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

The forum will be addressed by both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Kenyan President Dr William Ruto later in the day.

According to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, the Business Forum will focus on deepening economic cooperation, facilitating business partnerships, and exploring strategies for unlocking the full potential of trade and investment between the two countries.

“South Africa and Kenya recognise the importance of trade development and trade diversification for overall economic growth and prosperity.

“The diversification of exports is crucial for balanced economic development and is vital to guaranteeing the long-term sustainability and future economic welfare of the two countries.”

Tau said that South Africa and Kenya are both well positioned to harness the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) for improved trade growth, complementary regional gateways and job-creating investments that have the potential to drive continental integration.

He further explained that AFCFTA preferential trade between South Africa and Kenya has shown steady growth since SA’s preferential trade launch on 31January 2024, with Kenya among South Africa’s top destinations, alongside Ghana and Egypt.

Total trade between South Africa and Kenya increased from R9.3 billion in 2016 to R10.5billion in 2025, registering an average growth rate of 3.5% over the period 2016 – 2025.

Strategic sectors targeted for the forum are finance and technology, agriculture and agribusiness, manufacturing and infrastructure development. – SAnews.gov.za