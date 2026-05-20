Deputy Minister Mohai leads Geospatial Strategy Roadshow in eThekwini

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Seiso Mohai, will on Wednesday lead the Geospatial Information Management Strategy (GIMS) Roadshow at the Chief Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in eThekwini.

The Geospatial Information Management Strategy was initiated by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation under the Chief Directorate Spatial Planning.

The roadshow is being held in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

The GIMS was launched nationally on 19 September 2025 by the Minister in the Presidency, establishing a policy foundation for spatial governance and coordinated data management.

The KwaZulu-Natal event marks the first provincial roadshow and is expected to serve as a model for future rollouts.

According to organisers, the strategy aims to enable evidence-based planning, data interoperability and spatial monitoring of development outcomes.

The Provincial GIMS Roadshows form part of efforts to move the strategy from policy to implementation.

The roadshow aims to institutionalise and operationalise the strategy across all spheres of government, build awareness and technical capacity among provincial and municipal stakeholders, strengthen geospatial data governance and interoperability, and promote the integration of geospatial data into national monitoring and evaluation systems.

The programme will include strategic remarks, provincial and municipal case studies, a live demonstration of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation’s Geospatial Enabled Dashboard and Geospatial Tools, as well as an interactive question-and-answer session.

The event is expected to bring together stakeholders including executive leadership from national government, the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal, the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, representatives from provincial departments, technical experts from national and provincial government departments, business and private sector representatives, and academic institutions including the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the Durban University of Technology. – SAnews.gov.za