Civilian Secretariat engages eThekwini community on crime strategy

Friday, August 21, 2026

The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS) Director-General, Smike Thulani Sibuyi, is today engaging stakeholders in Amaoti, one of the areas hardest hit by crime in the eThekwini region, on solutions to address the challenge.



The stakeholder engagement session at the Inanda precinct in KwaZulu-Natal will discuss the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy (ICVPS), which calls upon all members of society and government to work together in the fight against crime.



“The Strategy recognises that crime and violence are the results of a complex web of social, economic and political factors, such as poverty, inequality and unemployment amongst others,” the department said in a statement ahead of Friday's engagement.



Through a "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-society" approach, the strategy places strong emphasis on mobilising communities, strengthening partnerships, and encouraging active citizen participation in crime prevention efforts.



“The Director-General of the CSPS is committed to ensuring that the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service champions the implementation of this strategy across the provinces in the country,” the department said.



This Amaoti stakeholder engagement is about the integration of government, civil society, and the community at large to collaborate on issues of safety and violence prevention.



The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service provides efficient and effective civilian oversight over the South African Police Service for safer and more secure communities through community participation, legislation and policy development. – SAnews.gov.za