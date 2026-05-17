Chikunga prioritises youth enterprise development

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Social Development Acting Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has undertaken an oversight visit to the Sozo Foundation’s Genesis Incubator Hub in Vrygrond, Cape Town, placing youth enterprise development at the centre of her first day in office.

The visit forms part of preparations for the Department of Social Development’s Budget Vote 19 for 2026. It aimed to assess the impact of a youth enterprise development programme funded by the National Development Agency (NDA).

During the engagement on Friday, Chikunga interacted directly with young entrepreneurs participating in the programme, who showcased their products and services at an exhibition.

She commended the Sozo Foundation for advancing government’s commitment to community empowerment and sustainable, youth-led economic initiatives.

“This visit is linked to preparations for the upcoming Budget Vote 19. I am elated that the department has already been hard at work to assist young people to participate meaningfully in the economy and contribute to growth,” Chikunga said.

She also emphasised the importance of aligning skills development with real economic opportunities to ensure long-term impact.

Vrygrond, home to an estimated 5 0000 residents, continues to experience high levels of poverty and unemployment.

Established in 2003, the Sozo Foundation has been at the forefront of community upliftment, initially operating from a single container. Today, its Genesis Incubator Hub, located at Capricorn Business Park has created a responsive ecosystem that addresses real-time socio-economic challenges through youth entrepreneurship, home-based enterprises, and local economic development.

Through structured incubation, training, mentorship and access to productive resources, the programme targets young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), equipping them to build sustainable livelihoods.

Sozo Foundation Chief Executive Officer Anton Cuyler said the initiative goes beyond financial assistance.

“The Foundation creates a supportive environment where young entrepreneurs feel acknowledged and trusted, enabling them to develop innovative solutions to challenges in their own communities,” Cuyler said.



One such initiative is Mosebe Enterprise, a youth-led business producing affordable solar energy solutions aimed at reducing frequent shack fires in informal settlements. The enterprise has already created employment opportunities for seven young people.

NDA funding to the Genesis Incubator Hub has supported 38 youth entrepreneurs to date, with a grant to the value of R849,255.10.

The funding currently supports 20 operational micro-enterprises across sectors including food services, cleaning services, renewable energy, beauty and personal care, clothing and printing, early childhood development, and gaming and entertainment, together contributing up to 61 work opportunities.

Programme beneficiary Julia Koeberg, owner of Julie’s Nail Bar, a mobile nail salon in Vrygrond, described the initiative as life changing.

“This opportunity has changed my life. I am a business owner. I earn an income for myself and my family, and I have grown personally. I am an independent woman taking charge of her life,” Koeberg said.



The programme aligns with the strategic priorities of the Department of Social Development and the NDA to promote inclusive economic development, strengthen community-owned enterprises and expand livelihood opportunities in under-resourced communities.

Founder of Mosebe Enterprise, Vincent Mosebe, highlighted the broader role of young entrepreneurs in supporting government development goals.

“By empowering entrepreneurs like us, we are able to create solutions that uplift our communities and provide jobs for our peers.”

Social Development Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks welcomed Chikunga’s decision to prioritise the initiative, noting its significance in creating pathways for young people.

Ward 45 Councillor Mandy Marr said that despite ongoing challenges, the Vrygrond community continues to demonstrate resilience and determination.

In closing, Acting NDA Chief Executive Officer Raphaahle Ramokgopa reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to youth development.

“Despite limited resources, the NDA remains committed to unlocking the potential of young people. Through partnerships such as the one with Sozo Foundation, we can unlock potential for the creation of sustainable livelihoods,” Ramokgopa said. – SAnews.gov.za

