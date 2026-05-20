Calls for swift arrest of suspects in murder of NW community activist

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

The North West Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management has urged police to intensify investigations into the murder of community activist Thato Molosankwe, who was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in Mahikeng in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The committee said law enforcement agencies must “leave no stone unturned” in tracking down those responsible for the killing.

Molosankwe was widely recognised in the North West for his outspoken community activism and advocacy on social justice issues.

He gained national attention several years ago when he cycled from Johannesburg to Mahikeng to raise awareness about Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

He was also known for staging peaceful demonstrations outside the North West Legislature during sittings and for using social media platforms to highlight community concerns and hold public officials accountable.

Chairperson of the committee, Freddy Sonakile, described Molosankwe’s death as a significant loss to activism and civic engagement in the province.

“Thato was no stranger to the committee. Whenever he came across information affecting communities, he would share it with me directly and often requested intervention on matters of public concern,” Sonakile said.

The committee extended condolences to Molosankwe’s family, friends and supporters, while calling on members of the public with information about the shooting to cooperate with police investigations.

The committee also expressed concern about threats faced by activists and whistle-blowers, warning that violence should not be allowed to silence community voices.

“In a time where whistle-blowers and activists continue to face threats, intimidation, and even death, such acts cannot be allowed to become a tool for fearmongering or silencing voices within our communities,” Sonakile said.

He added that Molosankwe’s commitment to ordinary citizens and community struggles should be remembered as part of his legacy.

“May his death not be in vain, and may it strengthen the resolve to continue the fight for justice, accountability, and the emancipation of our communities,” Sonakile said. – SAnews.gov.za