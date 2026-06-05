Call for sponsorships as SA hosts SADC Summit

Friday, June 5, 2026

The South African government has issued a call for sponsorships and strategic partnerships ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit 2026, inviting businesses, development partners, and civil society organisations to support one of the region’s most significant diplomatic and economic gatherings.

South Africa is set to host the summit in August 2026 as part of its SADC Chairship, with preparations beginning well in advance to ensure a successful event that promotes regional cooperation and development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected interim Chairperson of SADC during a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held on 7 November 2025. The decision followed the Republic of Madagascar’s move to relinquish its role as SADC Chair due to recent political developments that affected its capacity to fulfil the responsibilities of the position.

According to the sponsorship appeal issued by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), government is seeking collaboration from international donors, development finance institutions, private sector companies, State-owned entities, and civil society organisations.

Potential partners are encouraged to contribute through financial support, goods and services or strategic partnerships that will help deliver not only the summit itself but also related ministerial meetings, stakeholder engagements, side events and associated initiatives.

Officials said the summit will provide a high-profile platform for advancing regional priorities, including sustainable development, innovation, infrastructure growth, trade, and investment across Southern Africa.

The event is expected to bring together government leaders, policymakers, business representatives, and development stakeholders from across the region.

The GCIS emphasised that all sponsorship arrangements will be conducted through formal agreements that clearly define deliverables, branding opportunities, governance structures and implementation timelines.

It also stressed that sponsorships must comply with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), National Treasury regulations, and other government protocols to ensure transparency and accountability.

“No remuneration will be offered for sponsorship contributions,” government said, adding that sponsors will receive recognition in accordance with the value and nature of their support, subject to approval processes and official sponsorship guidelines.

The sponsorship campaign highlights the summit’s potential to strengthen regional integration and create long-term partnerships that extend beyond the event itself.

Organisers describe the gathering as an opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to a successful and globally respected SADC Summit, while supporting South Africa’s efforts to promote shared prosperity across the region.

Areas identified for sponsorship support include conference and summit venues, transport and mobility, hospitality and accommodation, media and broadcasting services, information and communications technology (ICT) connectivity, branding and printing, security and protocol services, sustainability and green initiatives, delegate welcome packs and gifts, and cultural and tourism showcases.

Applications for sponsorships are open and are set to close on 18 August 2026.

Interested organisations can submit sponsorship applications and expressions of interest via email to SADCsponsorship@gcis.gov.za and Gcobisa@gcis.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za