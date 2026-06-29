SADC approves new measures to support Madagascar reform process

Monday, June 29, 2026

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has approved a series of measures aimed at strengthening its support for Madagascar's political reform process, including expanding the mandate of its Panel of Elders and establishing a liaison office in Antananarivo.

Closing an Extraordinary Virtual SADC Summit on Monday, SADC Chairperson President Cyril Ramaphosa said the decisions reflected the regional bloc's commitment to restoring constitutional order, democratic governance and long-term stability in Madagascar.

President Ramaphosa said the summit had approved reports from three shuttle diplomacy missions submitted to the Extraordinary Troika Summit of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

He commended the Panel of Elders, led by former Malawian President Joyce Banda, the Mediation Reference Group and the SADC Secretariat for providing an evidence-based assessment of developments in Madagascar.

"We have agreed that SADC shall remain seized with the situation in Madagascar and will continue to accompany the Malagasy people on this journey," the President said.

The summit agreed that political reforms in Madagascar should serve as a transitional process leading, within a defined timeframe, to the restoration of constitutional order and democratic elections.

"Our region cannot afford cycles of transition without resolution. Stability is not sustained by indefinite processes, but by credible institutions and legitimate, elected governance," he said.

SADC called on the Organ Troika to meet more frequently to assess progress and determine further interventions as the reform process unfolds.

Among the key decisions was the expansion of the Panel of Elders' mandate to include facilitation and reconciliation functions, while a new SADC Liaison Office in Antananarivo will coordinate regional support on the ground with Malagasy authorities and other partners.

President Ramaphosa said the new mechanisms would ensure SADC remained "present, responsive and effective" throughout the transition.

The summit further agreed to strengthen oversight through quarterly reports to the SADC Secretariat, with any deterioration in the political situation or failure to meet agreed milestones to be escalated immediately to the Organ Troika.

The President reiterated SADC's call for the release of political prisoners, an end to arbitrary arrests and the return of political exiles, describing the measures as essential to fostering trust and creating conditions for meaningful national dialogue.

He urged all stakeholders in Madagascar, including government, political parties, civil society, youth, women and traditional leaders, to participate in the reform process in good faith and place national interests ahead of partisan concerns. – SAnews.gov.za

