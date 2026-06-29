SADC committed to supporting Madagascar's return to constitutional rule

Monday, June 29, 2026

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Madagascar's return to constitutional rule, with regional leaders meeting virtually on Monday to assess progress on political reforms following last year's change of government.

Opening the Extraordinary SADC Summit on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the regional bloc remained committed to accompanying Madagascar through its transition until constitutional order is restored.

President Ramaphosa told the Heads of State and Government that the summit comes at "a decisive moment" for both the region and Madagascar, as leaders review the implementation of resolutions adopted during an Extraordinary SADC Summit in December 2025.

Those resolutions followed a technical fact-finding mission to Madagascar in October last year, which assessed the political and security situation after the country's change of government in 2025.

President Ramaphosa said the December summit had acknowledged the restoration of relative calm in Madagascar and the launch of national consultations by the transitional authorities.

However, he stressed that reforms must remain inclusive, time-bound and led by the Malagasy people.

"The reform process must create space for all stakeholders, including political exiles, to participate meaningfully in shaping Madagascar's future," he said.

The summit had previously directed Madagascar to submit a dialogue readiness report and a draft National Roadmap by the end of February 2026, alongside regular progress updates.

President Ramaphosa described these as essential measures to ensure accountability, transparency and trust in a process aimed at delivering credible elections.

SADC also approved the deployment of a Panel of Elders, led by former Malawian President Dr Joyce Banda, supported by the Mediation Reference Group and the SADC Secretariat, to assist Madagascar's reform process.

The regional body further instructed its Secretariat to work with the African Union and international partners to mobilise financial, technical and logistical support while ensuring efforts remain coordinated and centred on Malagasy-led solutions.

The report before the summit would determine whether Madagascar had taken advantage of the opportunity provided by SADC by maintaining stability, advancing inclusive national dialogue, strengthening representative institutions and implementing meaningful reforms.

The President said leaders were looking forward to receiving the report of the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit held on 22 June 2026 on the political and security situation in Madagascar.

He called on all stakeholders in Madagascar—including government, opposition parties, civil society, youth, women and traditional leaders—to act in good faith and prioritise the country's national interests. - SAnews.gov.za

