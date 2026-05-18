SADC Ministers to meet over food security and blue economy

Monday, May 18, 2026

Ministers responsible for agriculture, food security, fisheries and aquaculture from across Southern Africa will gather in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, later this month, for high-level talks focused on regional food systems, climate resilience and the blue economy.

The meeting, convened by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), is scheduled for 29 May 2026 and is expected to address pressing challenges affecting food production, livestock health and fisheries development across the region.

Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, will chair the ministerial session in his role as chairperson of the Joint Committee of SADC Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security, Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Senior officials from SADC member states are expected to meet ahead of the ministerial gathering on 27 and 28 May.

According to the SADC Secretariat, Ministers will review the implementation of previous summit and council decisions while considering measures to strengthen regional food systems and improve resilience against climate-related shocks.

Among the key issues on the agenda will be an update on the region’s food and nutrition security situation, including an assessment of the 2025/26 rainfall season, agricultural production forecasts and climate projections for the 2026/27 season.

The meeting is also expected to examine progress under the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), including findings from its fifth biennial review, and discuss strategies aimed at increasing youth participation in agribusiness.

Regional agricultural cooperation initiatives, including the SADC Rice Development Strategy and harmonised seed and fertiliser regulatory systems, will also come under review.

Livestock health is expected to feature prominently during the discussions following recent outbreaks of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in parts of the region.

SADC said Ministers would receive an update on coordinated regional efforts to contain the disease, following a March 2026 call by the SADC Council of Ministers for stronger cross-border surveillance, harmonised vaccination programmes and improved information sharing among member states.

The organisation said the measures are intended to protect livestock-based livelihoods, regional trade and food security.

The meeting will also focus on fisheries governance and aquaculture development as SADC countries seek to expand the region’s blue economy potential.

Ministers are expected to assess implementation of the Programme for Improving Fisheries Governance and Blue Economy Trade Corridors (PROFISHBLUE), alongside initiatives involving tilapia genetic improvement and revisions to the SADC Aquaculture Strategy and Action Plan.

SADC said outcomes from the meeting would feed into broader regional frameworks, including the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030, the SADC Food and Nutrition Security Strategy and SADC Vision 2050.

The regional bloc said the discussions form part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainable economic growth, food security and regional integration among its 16 member states. – SAnews.gov.za