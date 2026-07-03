Call to commemorate Mandela Month 

Friday, July 3, 2026

Cabinet is calling on all South Africans to dedicate their time to help build a better country that works for all.

This as the country commemorates Mandela Month in July.



“South Africa will in July commemorate Mandela Month under the theme ‘It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity'. Cabinet calls on all South Africans to dedicate their time and efforts during Mandela Month and on Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July 2026, to help build a South Africa that works for South Africans,” it said in a statement on Friday.



In addition, the month of July is also used to commemorate National Science Month, which will be launched on 4 July 2026 at the Vaal University of Technology Southern Gauteng Science and Technology Park in Sebokeng.



The launch will be held under the theme: "Science, Technology and Innovation are for everyone”.

The month-long science celebration aims to build a science-literate society that can form independent opinions on science, technology and innovation. It seeks to promote a community with confidence in science, scientists, and scientific institutions. - SAnews.gov.za