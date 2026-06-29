Nzimande sets stage for South Africa’s inaugural National Science Month

Monday, June 29, 2026

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, is this afternoon hosting the pre-launch of the inaugural edition of National Science Month (NSM).

Monday’s briefing at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) offices in Pretoria comes ahead of the launch of the inaugural edition, which will be held at the Vaal University of Technology Southern Gauteng Science and Technology Park in Sebokeng on Saturday, 4 July.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation said National Science Month is South Africa’s first month-long science engagement event of its kind and marks an important milestone in advancing public engagement with science, technology and innovation (ST&I).

“National Science Month represents a significant expansion of National Science Week, one of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation’s flagship science engagement initiatives, which has been implemented since 2000.”

Like National Science Week, National Science Month forms part of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (DSTI) Science Engagement Strategy.

The strategy seeks to build a science-aware and science-literate society in which citizens can form independent opinions on ST&I issues and have confidence in science, scientists and science institutions.

In contrast to National Science Week — in which grant-funded activities were carried out by the DSTI funded organisers — National Science Month is a nationwide science observance during which all sectors of society are encouraged to use any means available to demonstrate their connection to science, technology, and innovation.

“National Science Month provides an opportunity for all sectors across society to mobilise and organise their own theme-related initiatives.

"These activities will demonstrate the value and impact of science in society while significantly scaling up the promotion of careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation among learners and students,” said the ministry.

National Science Month is aimed at encouraging all South Africans to recognise the role of science, technology and innovation in everyday life. This includes learners, educators, students, scientists and researchers and indigenous knowledge-holders among others.

The launch programme later this week will include media engagements, an exhibition tour by dignitaries, the formal launch ceremony and a public science exhibition featuring 132 exhibition stands from 105 organisations representing universities, science councils, government institutions, the private sector, innovation organisations, science centres and civil society.

Fifteen universities, together with all DSTI entities, have confirmed their participation in the exhibition including Vaal University, the University of Johannesburg and Stellenbosch University among others. -SAnews.gov.za