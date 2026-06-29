National Science Month to showcase SA's scientific capabilities

Monday, June 29, 2026

South Africa’s science and technology capabilities will be on display this month when the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) launches National Science Month on Saturday.

The inaugural event represents a major transition from the traditional National Science Week, which has run since 2000.

The theme for the historic month is: "Science, Technology and Innovation Are for Everyone" and is aimed at deeply entrenching scientific literacy into everyday society.

“The transition to National Science Month is therefore more than an expansion of National Science Week. It is an opportunity to deepen public appreciation of science, technology and innovation by demonstrating how science helps us understand the natural and social world, create and apply new technological and social innovations, solve pressing real-world problems, and build the capacity of the State and economic actors to better serve the needs of our people,” Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Professor Blade Nzimande told a media briefing on Monday.

The formal launch of National Science Month is pencilled in for this Saturday at the Vaal University of Technology in Sebokeng and will kick off the month-long programme of “meaningful public engagement with science”.

The event on Saturday will feature an expansive exhibition boasting 132 stands with more than 100 exhibitors including major national entities like the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) as well as universities.

“National Science Month targets every sector of society, including learners, educators, students, scientists, researchers, innovators, industry players, indigenous knowledge holders, science interpreters, journalists, STEM professionals, government departments, research institutions, knowledge intermediary institutions, think tanks, tourists and the general public.

“During July, over 31 days and across various provinces, these target groups, participating institutions, and partners will take part in an exciting range of interactive activities curated around 14 thematic areas,” Nzimande said.

These thematic areas include:

Technology and innovation;

Science in human health;

Environmental conservation and management;

Science in service delivery, and

Science in education and others.

Scientific success

The Minister noted that beyond public awareness, the National Science Month serves as a powerful platform to reaffirm national pride by spotlighting the country’s formidable scientific achievements.

These achievements include:

South Africa is cohost of the Square Kilometre Array, the world’s largest radio astronomy project, as well as another major scientific project, the Southern African Large Telescope

The country built the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure at Steve Biko Academic Hospital which advances drug development and clinical research, and provides cutting-edge diagnostics and treatment for cancer, tuberculosis, and other major diseases

Biovac received approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to begin clinical trials of its oral cholera vaccine

“Historically, and still to a considerable extent today, South Africa possess one of the largest and most advanced public science systems on the African continent.

“But we must ensure funding and social participation in the development does not lag behind the pressing needs of the present and future,” Nzimande emphasised.

National Science Month is an opportunity to demonstrate how science to contribute to resolving every day challenges.

“It is also about using South Africa’s science, technology, and innovation capabilities to develop evidence-based solutions to everyday challenges such as unemployment, poverty, education, health care, water provision, energy security, crime, violence, and migration.

“We therefore wish to use this historic announcement to make a strong call to every citizen and every family, in every town and village to please find out which institution in your province will be participating in National Science Month activities and get involved,” Nzimande concluded. – SAnews.gov.za