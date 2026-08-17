South African journalists honoured at 2026 SADC Media Awards

Monday, August 17, 2026

South African journalism has earned regional recognition, with two media professionals honoured for excellence at the 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards in Durban on Monday.

The awards, presented on the sidelines of the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, celebrate outstanding journalism that advances understanding of regional integration, development and cooperation among SADC Member States.

Government has congratulated the two South African journalists on their achievement, describing the recognition as a reflection of the important role the media plays in strengthening regional understanding and cooperation.

The awards recognise media practitioners in four categories: Photo, Print, Television and Radio Journalism.

Siyabulela Duda, a photojournalist at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) clinched second prize in the photo category, while Seakga Relebogile Tladi from Spunik Radio Africa, who works as a radio reporter, was awarded second prize in the radio category.

“Government extends its warmest congratulations to Messrs Duda and Tladi for this important achievement and for demonstrating the professionalism, creativity and commitment that characterise the best of South African journalism.

“Their recognition is also a reflection of the important role played by the media in strengthening regional cooperation and promoting greater public understanding of the SADC agenda.

“Through compelling visual storytelling, radio journalism and other forms of reporting, journalists help connect citizens across the region and bring the work of SADC closer to communities,” the GCIS said in a statement.

Duda was awarded second prize of US$1,000 for his entry captioned: “Former Deputy President of South Africa, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, congratulates newly inaugurated Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at State House in Windhoek, Namibia”.

The photo appeared under the headline: “Women’s Hour”. The entry highlighted the SADC region’s progress in placing women in high-level decision-making positions, including the Presidency.

Tladi won second prize of US$1,000 for his entry: “SADC Solidarity and Sanctions in Zimbabwe,” which analysed the impact of sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe, a SADC Member State, and Zimbabwe’s resilience in the face of these sanctions.

The entry featured officials from SADC Member States, including Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, who highlighted SADC’s solidarity with Zimbabwe and called for the lifting of the sanctions.

“The South African Government further commends all South African journalists who continue to report on regional and continental developments with integrity, professionalism and dedication.

“Government believes that a vibrant, ethical and professional media is essential to advancing informed public discourse, strengthening democracy and deepening people-to-people solidarity across the Southern African region,” the GCIS said.

The Government of South Africa wished Messrs Duda and Tladi continued success in their respective careers and congratulated them once again on this well-deserved recognition at the SADC Media Awards. - SAnews.gov.za