Boom in SA tourism

Thursday, August 27, 2026

South Africa’s tourism sector continues its strong growth trajectory, with 991 696 international tourists welcomed in July 2026.

This marks an increase of 12.5% compared to July 2025.

Cumulatively, this growth brings total international tourist arrivals between January 2026 and July 2026 to 6 576 169, representing growth of 12.4%, compared to the same period last year.

During this period, arrivals from Africa increased by 14.3% year-on-year, while overseas arrivals grew by 5.7%.

“The data reveals that the growth is becoming geographically diversified, which has been one of our strategic priorities. Together with the private sector and stakeholders we’ll continue to build on this momentum through the recently launched digital visa, the Electronic Travel Authorisation system,” Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that Tourism is part of four key sectors identified to drive inclusive economic growth, job creation and build confidence under Phase three of the Government-Business Partnership, Operation Vulindlela.

In 2024, tourism sustained 954 000 direct jobs and contributed 4.9% to GDP. – SAnews.gov.za