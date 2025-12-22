Visitors flock to Durban as city experiences bumper festive season

Monday, December 22, 2025

The eThekwini Municipality is experiencing a bumper festive season, with visitors to the city contributing an economic boom of some R6 billion to the city's coffers.

This according to Municipal Mayor Cyril Xaba, who briefed the media on Monday.

“From December 1 to date, we have received 490 152 visitors. Hotel occupancy currently stands at 70%, with a direct visitor spend of R1.8 billion and an estimated contribution of over R6 billion to the city’s GDP. These indicators confirm strong festive season performance and sustained tourism demand.

“While Durban is well known for its warm beaches, many visitors have also come to enjoy a variety of attraction and events hosted across the city. Total attendance at these signature events currently stands at 83 000, with an additional 61 000 attendees expected,” Xaba said.

He noted that the festive season is showing a “clear and measurable uplift in tourism activity across Durban”.

“Strong attendance at signature events increased accommodation occupancy, expanded tour operations, cruise passenger arrivals and high beachfront usage all point to sustained festive demand.

“Durban is delivering a vibrant, safe and well-coordinated festive season, translating into strong visitor numbers, meaningful economic impact and renewed confidence in the city as South Africa’s leading summer destination,” Xaba added.

Since the beginning of December, more than 873 000 visitors visited beaches.

On 16 December alone, some 201 000 visitors visited the beachfront, “making it the busiest day in recent history”.

“Despite this unprecedented crowd, the city is proud to report zero drownings and no major incidents on the day. This reflects the dedication and professionalism of our staff including lifeguards, emergency and disaster management staff, as well as law enforcement agencies.

“It is exciting to note that Durban is experiencing a bumper festive season last seen before the COVID-19 pandemic. This is evident in the significant number of visitors who have already descended on our shores ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” Xaba said. – SAnews.gov.za