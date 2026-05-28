Minister welcomes increase in tourist arrivals

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has welcomed the increase in international tourism arrivals in the month of April 2026 which is the highest increase the country has seen since the start of the year.



“This is our highest monthly year-on-year increase since the start of the year. This means that despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has led to global flight disruptions and ticket fare price increases South Africa has not only defended its markets but has also grown in some regions, “Minister de Lille said on Wednesday.



According to Statics South Africa’s monthly International Tourism Report, which was released on Wednesday, the month of April recorded 989 329 tourist arrivals marking a 19.5% increase when compared to the same period last year.



Inbound travel from Singapore increased by 70.5% (938 arrivals) in April 2026 while arrivals from Brazil increased by 37.5% (5 953 arrivals).



The total number of arrivals from January 2026 to April 2026 increased by 14.1% year-on-year, to 3 899 358. This is an additional 482 935 increase in international arrivals when compared to Jan-April 2025.

The Minister said that in July Brazilian carrier LATAM airline will launch three weekly direct flights between São Paulo and Cape Town.



“The airline was initially scheduled to launch these flights in September but has brough the date forward due to increased demand. Meanwhile, on 24 June 2026 Spanish carrier, Air Europa will launch its inaugural direct flight between Madrid and Johannesburg,” said the Minister.



According to the report, overseas tourists constituted 18.4% (181 796) of all tourists. -SAnews.gov.za