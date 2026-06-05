Tourism sector shows strong signs of recovery and growth

Friday, June 5, 2026

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says Cabinet has welcomed the positive developments in the tourism sector, which continues to show strong signs of recovery and growth.

According to Statistics South Africa's International Tourism Report, the country recorded 989 329 tourist arrivals in April 2026.

READ | Minister welcomes increase in tourist arrivals

“This marks the highest monthly year-on-year growth ever recorded, reaffirming South Africa’s enduring appeal as a global tourism destination,” said the Minister, who was briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

She said to sustain this momentum, government continues to expand international air connectivity.

Recently LATAM Airlines decided to bring forward the launch of its three weekly direct flights between São Paulo and Cape Town to July 2026, ahead of its original September schedule.

In addition, on 24 June 2026, Air Europa’s launched its direct flight between Madrid and Johannesburg which will strengthen connectivity with Europe and support growth across the tourism and hospitality sectors.

SASSA cards

Cabinet further welcomed progress in modernising social grant payments, noting ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth transition for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries using the new Postbank black cards.

Beneficiaries were encouraged to replace expiring cards and continue making use of the available support mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted access to grants.

“Cabinet urges all social grant beneficiaries using SASSA Gold Cards to replace them with the new Postbank Black Cards before the deadline of 31 August 2026.

“The replacement process is free of charge and can be completed at designated Postbank service points in participating retail outlets nationwide,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za