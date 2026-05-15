Alleged drug manufacturing facility suspects to appear in court next week 

Friday, May 15, 2026

The 11 suspects arrested in connection with an alleged large-scale illegal drug manufacturing facility will appear in the Swartruggens Magistrate’s Court again in the North West next week, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS) said on Friday.



“The eleven suspects’ case was postponed for seven days for interpreters, verification of immigration status and possible formal bail application during their first appearance before the Swartruggens Magistrate’s Court this morning, 15 May 2026, facing charges related to drug manufacturing, illegal possession of precious metals, illegal possession of hazardous materials and contravention of the Immigration Act,” the Hawks said.



The case has been postponed to next Friday, 22 May.



READ | North West drug accused 11 to appear in court



The 11, who are made up of five Mexican nationals, two Mozambican nationals, one Zimbabwean national, and three South African citizens were nabbed on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.



Their arrest follows an intelligence-driven operation conducted by Crime Intelligence Head Office, Organized Crime Head Office, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (DPCI) South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) based at Head Office and other stakeholders.



The operation led to the discovery of a large-scale illegal drug manufacturing facility believed to be involved in the production of methamphetamine. During the operation, law enforcement officers seized tons of equipment and chemicals used in the manufacturing of illegal drugs, as well as three firearms.



“They were remanded in custody,” said the Hawks adding that forensic experts are still processing the crime scene.



“However, approximately 481 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value amounting to millions of rands has thus far been confiscated. It is anticipated that the quantity may increase once the entire scene has been thoroughly processed. The estimated value of the illicit drug laboratory exceeds R1 billion.”



In addition, preliminary investigations indicate that the discovered laboratory is the fourth drug laboratory in South Africa with alleged Mexican links.



“At this stage, the owners of the property have not yet been located. However, the owner’s son and other relatives were among those arrested. The owners are currently required for questioning as investigations continue,” said the Hawks. - SAnews.gov.za

