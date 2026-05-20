Acting Premier Mbalula leads urgent talks to resolve Phomolong shutdown

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Acting Free State Premier Jabu Mbalula on Tuesday led a high-level multi-stakeholder engagement in Hennenman aimed at resolving the ongoing shutdown in Phomolong linked to a solar project recruitment process.

The meeting follows a community engagement addressed by Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae on 15 May 2026, amid growing tensions in the area.

Community members have raised concerns over what they describe as a flawed recruitment process connected to the solar project, which is expected to commence soon.

The frustrations have since escalated into protest action and disruptions in the township.

The provincial government said the shutdown has severely affected access to essential services, including healthcare and schooling.

“Members of the community have unfortunately been unable to access health services and children have also not been able to attend school. Of concern, Grade 12 learners are writing an examination on Wednesday, 20 May 2026,” the statement said.

Addressing stakeholders during the meeting, Mbalula appealed for calm and urged residents not to compromise the future of learners.

“Despite the differences between different parties, the education and future of learners must not be compromised, and all reasonable measures must be taken to ensure that there are no hinderances to their schooling and that they are able to write their mid-year examinations,” he said.

The Acting Premier acknowledged the frustrations raised by the community, saying their concerns must be treated with seriousness and humility.

“We have promised the people of Phomolong that the Free State Provincial Government will visit the area and update them on the latest developments. What we have always said is that local communities must be the primary beneficiaries of projects in their towns and we stand by that.

“What we are not going to allow is for individuals to use the genuine concerns of our people for selfish reasons,” Mbalula said.

Also attending the engagement were Free State MEC for Health Monyatso Mahlatsi, councillors Maxie Badenhorst and Phehello Nthuba, as well as representatives of Middelpunt PV Solar, the company responsible for the project.

Meanwhile, Mbalula is expected to attend a community meeting at Tiger Sports Ground on Wednesday afternoon as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the impasse. – SAnews.gov.za