Man appears in court for kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm

Monday, June 15, 2026

A 45-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm in a public area and defeating the ends of justice, following a shooting incident involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale, Johannesburg, this past weekend.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday.

“It is alleged that at approximately 07:30 [on Sunday], the e-hailing driver had transported a female passenger to a residence in Edenvale when he was confronted by the suspect, who accused him of being involved in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly forced the e-hailing driver into his vehicle and prevented him from leaving.

“During the incident, the suspect reportedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the driver. The e-hailing driver managed to escape unharmed and immediately drove to a nearby police station to report the matter.

“Police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. Investigations are continuing,” the police said. – SAnews.gov.za